With Worst Inoculation Rate, Alabama Just Discarded 65,000 Vaccine Doses

COVID-19 vaccines

Photo by Navy Medicine (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

As the Delta variant nears 100 percent of coronavirus cases nationwide, Alabama continues to be the worst state in the country for getting its population vaccinated. Barely more than one in three Alabamians (34.6 percent are fully vaccinated, compared to one in two Americans (50.3 percent).

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Friday that one month ago there were less than 200 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Today there are over 1800.

"We've had three straight days of double-digit deaths," Dr. Harris announced, the first time in months they've seen a death rate like that. They've also had four straight days of "much higher" coronavirus cases per day, now "ten times higher" than one month ago, more than 3000 per day.

The state has 1.5 million doses currently available, but more than 65,000 doses just expired, Dr. Harris told reporters, calling it a "shame" they had to be thrown out because there are people around the world desperate for vaccines.

The state's vaccination rate is increasing, now at about 10,000 doses per day.

Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey two weeks ago expressed frustration with her state's residents not acting to get vaccinated. But Dr. Harris reiterated that Gov. Ivey refuses to impose a mask mandate, making clear he disagrees with her.

"There should be universal masking regardless of vaccination status," Harris stated, noting even vaccinated people can transmit the coronavirus.

alabama expired vaccines

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

joe biden

The Sedition Caucus, Under Oath

Rep. Jim Jordan at a House Freedom Caucus press conference

Screenshot from official Freedom Caucus Facebook

It is an indisputable fact that House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were at the very heart of former President Donald Trump's coup plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election. While more than hints and clues have pointed to their involvement ever since the January 6 insurrection, their central role emerged this past week when notes of a December 27, 2020, conversation between Trump and the acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen were disclosed.

Informed by Rosen that the Department of Justice could not and would not reverse President Joe Biden's election victory, Trump urged him to "just say the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me and the [Republican] congressmen." Moments later, Trump referred specifically to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, founder of the Freedom Caucus and close associate of Mark Meadows, the former Freedom Caucus chair who left Congress to become Trump's White House chief of staff.

Keep reading... Show less
freedom caucus
