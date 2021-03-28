The National Memo Logo

Alabama Could Welcome Amazon's First Union In The US As Monday Deadline Looms

Senator Bernie Sanders and rapper Killer Mike turned out to support Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama

Birmingham -- Poor and conservative, the state of Alabama seemed like the perfect place for companies to do business without having to deal with labor unions. That is, until a handful of Amazon employees stood up to the world's richest person and demanded representation at the bargaining table. It comes to a head this week: Monday is the deadline for employees at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama to vote on establishing the first union on US soil at the massive tech company. The case is being closely watched because it could pave the way for further unionization in the United...

Far Right Turns On Gov. Kristi Noem, GOP’s Rising Star

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared to be a rising Republican star. She'd gained national notoriety among the Republican Party and her relationship with former President Donald Trump only made her more popular among conservative voters in and around her state. But, now it appears that is changing because she is drawing ire not only from her party but also individuals on the other side of the political aisle.

