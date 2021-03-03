The National Memo Logo

Democratic Legislators Will Rescind Cuomo's Pandemic Emergency Powers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers reached an agreement Tuesday to rescind and limit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sweeping emergency pandemic powers. With the governor facing swirling scandals related to sexual harassment claims and his administration's handling of nursing home COVID deaths, legislative leaders said it's time to restore “checks and balances." The legislation introduced by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, will immediately repeal the temporary emergency powers granted to the governor last year, while allowing some execut...

Don Jr. Erupts Over ‘Cancel Culture’ On Fox & Friends

Donald Trump Jr.

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Donald Trump, Jr. exploded in a rant about "cancel culture" Tuesday morning on Fox News, railing against a wide variety of right-wing identified entities he falsely claims have been "canceled" for being racist or otherwise unacceptable -- among them, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and The Muppets. He also railed against the thousands of people who identified the stage his father spoke on at a conservative conference last weekend as appearing in the shape of a Nazi symbol.

