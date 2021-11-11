The National Memo Logo

Appeals Court Delays Release Of  Documents To January 6​ Panel

Trump supporters scale Capitol wall on January 6, 2021

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday put on hold a lower court ruling allowing congressional investigators to obtain former President Donald Trump's White House records relating to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's lawyers had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to put the Tuesday ruling on hold while he appeals it.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe, additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone)

january 6 select committee

