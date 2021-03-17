The National Memo Logo

Police: Georgia Shooting Suspect Says He Targeted Spas Because Of Sexual Addiction

US-NEWS-ATLANTA-MASSAGEPARLOR-SHOOTINGS-MCT. - Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff's Office/TNS

ATLANTA — The 21-year-old man accused of killing eight people at three metro Atlanta spas said it was a sexual addiction — and not the race of victims — that led him to the alleged crime spree, police said Wednesday. Robert Aaron Long, accused in three shootings about an hour apart Tuesday in Cherokee County and northeast Atlanta, told investigators he frequented the types of businesses he allegedly targeted: massage parlors. And though six of those killed were Asian, investigators said it’s too early to call the shootings hate crimes. ”During his interview, he gave no indicators that this was...

Discredited Trump Lawyer Will Run Anti-Voter Initiatives For GOP

Cleta Mitchell speaking, right, with President Trump

Photo by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

A conservative activist and former Donald Trump lawyer is to head up two newly announced conservative initiatives aimed at suppressing voting.

