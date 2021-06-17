In Geneva, Biden Smacks Down Two US Reporters Making False Claims About Him
President Joe Biden sternly corrected two reporters who mischaracterized his words and relationships during his Geneva press conference recapping his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, continuing to push his China coronavirus "lab leak" theory, even in Geneva Wednesday afternoon, echoed far-right-wing talking points that Biden is somehow owned by or financially controlled by China, calling President Xi Biden's "old friend."
Biden refused to allow him to get away with it, snapping back, "Let's get something straight: We've known each other a long time, but we're not old friends."
Moments later, CNN's Kaitlan Collins, a former reporter for Tucker Carlson's far right wing propaganda outlet The Daily Caller, asked Biden, "Why are you so confident" that Putin "will change his behavior?"
Biden, who never said that, let it rip.
"I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. Where in the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?"
"Let's get it straight," he urged.
True to form, Biden minutes later came out and apologized for being "such a wiseguy."
