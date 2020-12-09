Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Tax-Exempt Thomas More Society Promoting Trump’s Election Conspiracies

Jenna Ellis

Photo by Jenna Ellis/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Jenna Ellis, the senior Trump campaign legal adviser who you can see smugly smirking behind just about any image of Rudy Giuliani, is also special counsel to the Thomas More society. That's a supposed national public interest law firm that focuses on "religious liberty" and regularly shows up in the Southern Poverty Law Centers' "Hatewatch" for having pretty un-Christian views toward, well, anybody but straight, white Christians.

