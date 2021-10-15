The National Memo Logo

Former President Clinton Hospitalized With Non-COVID Blood Infection

Former President Bill Clinton at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina

Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday with an infection that is not COVID-19, according to multiple reports. Clinton, 75, was admitted to University of California, Irvine Medical Center, CNN reported. He was feeling better when the news broke around 9 p.m. ET, according to a statement from Clinton's office “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," the statement read. Now 75, he is being treated for sepsis that originally spread from a urinary tract infection. The 42nd president was previously hospitalized in 2010 to fix a heart problem. He underwent the procedure at New...

