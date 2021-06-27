The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Republican Senate Negotiator Now Ready To 'Move Forward' On Infrastructure Bill

Senator Rob Portman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A lead Republican negotiator on an infrastructure deal on Sunday welcomed President Joe Biden's withdrawal of his threat to veto a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress. Ohio Senator Rob Portman said he and his fellow negotiators were "blindsided" by Biden's comments on Thursday after he and senators announced a rare bipartisan compromise on a measure to fix the nation's roads, bridges and ports. "I was very glad to see the president clarify his remarks because it was inconsistent with everything that we had been told al...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rob portman

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Ex-Marine And Sheriff’s Deputy Plotted Neo-Nazi Terror Spree

"Unite the Right" Rally in Charlottesville, VA in August 2017

Photo by Anthony Crider (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Involvement in white supremacist and white nationalist terrorist groups is especially dangerous when someone has been enlisted in the U.S. military, as that person has been trained in the use of weapons. An article by reporter Chris Joyner, published in the Atlanta Journal Constitution on June 26, takes a look at a former U.S. Marine and sheriff's deputy from Wilkinson County, Georgia who was, according to the FBI, plotting racist terrorist attacks.

Keep reading... Show less
far-right terrorism

Close
Copy link