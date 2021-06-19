US Donates 1.3 Million Shots To Begin Vaccinations Across Baja Border
June 19 | 2021
Photo by Alexandra Mendoza/TNS
TIJUANA, Mexico — Baja California has started administering more than 1.3 million Johnson & Johnson single-shots donated to Mexico by the U.S. as part of a strategy that could lead to the reopening of the border. This border state became the first in Mexico to open COVID-19 vaccination to people 18 years and over and is on its way to also becoming the first to reach herd immunity, according to Baja California’s secretary of health, Alonso Perez Rico. On Thursday, the first day of this vaccination phase, more than 196,000 people were vaccinated with J&J doses in Baja California. “That’s a histo...
