The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

US Donates 1.3 Million Shots To Begin Vaccinations Across Baja Border

Mexicans and US officials in San Diego, CA announce cross-border vaccination pilot program.

Photo by Alexandra Mendoza/TNS

TIJUANA, Mexico — Baja California has started administering more than 1.3 million Johnson & Johnson single-shots donated to Mexico by the U.S. as part of a strategy that could lead to the reopening of the border. This border state became the first in Mexico to open COVID-19 vaccination to people 18 years and over and is on its way to also becoming the first to reach herd immunity, according to Baja California’s secretary of health, Alonso Perez Rico. On Thursday, the first day of this vaccination phase, more than 196,000 people were vaccinated with J&J doses in Baja California. “That’s a histo...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
cross-border vaccinations

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Close
Copy link