The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trumpy Caitlin Jenner Drops Governor Campaign To Film Reality Show — In Oz

Caitlin Jenner

Photo by Web Summit (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Caitlyn Jenner insists there's no "pause" in her campaign for governor but the Republican reality TV show star just landed in Sydney this week for what tabloids say is likely a two-month stint on "Celebrity Big Brother" in Australia.

On top of the possible two months, Jenner – who is a candidate in California's recall election for governor – will first need to quarantine for two weeks. The election that could recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is September 14. That's almost exactly two months from today. It appears Jenner might be AWOL for nearly that entire time, despite her tweet:

"I have not paused my campaign at all. I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across CA," Jenner tweeted, apparently from Australia.

She insists her absence from the race is merely a "work commitment" – that was not made public until Australian tabloids announced it.

"News.com.au, Daily Mail Australia and The Advertiser all reported that Jenner landed in Sydney earlier this week," The San Francisco Chronicle reports, noting, "with eight weeks to go until the recall election, missing even two weeks would normally seem like lost time."

Is it possible that Jenner, a Donald Trump devotee, was merely using the political campaign to launch a new reality TV gig?

"The Australia news broke just hours after Politico reported that Jenner has hired a personal film crew that has accompanied her to interviews and events during her gubernatorial bid. The film crew, coupled with Jenner's lack of specific policy proposals, fueled deeper speculation that her campaign is merely a launching pad for a new reality television show."

Either way, Australians are "not happy" about it.

"News.com.au reported that many Australians still stuck overseas and subject to COVID-19-related arrival caps are not happy that Jenner — who will reportedly make $500,000 from her 'Big Brother' work" — was apparently given preferential treatment on international arrivals."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
caitlin jenner

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
tucker carlson

In Central America, Migration Is Not The Crisis

Group of Central American migrants in 2018.

Photo by Wotancito (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0)

Earlier this month, a Honduran court found David Castillo, a U.S.-trained former Army intelligence officer and the head of an internationally financed hydroelectric company, guilty of the 2016 murder of celebrated Indigenous activist Berta Cáceres. His company was building a dam that threatened the traditional lands and water sources of the Indigenous Lenca people. For years, Cáceres and her organization, the Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras, or COPINH, had led the struggle to halt that project. It turned out, however, that Cáceres's international recognition — she won the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2015 — couldn't protect her from becoming one of the dozens of Latin American Indigenous and environmental activists killed annually.

Yet when President Joe Biden came into office with an ambitious "Plan for Security and Prosperity in Central America," he wasn't talking about changing policies that promoted big development projects against the will of local inhabitants. Rather, he was focused on a very different goal: stopping migration. His plan, he claimed, would address its "root causes." Vice President Kamala Harris was even blunter when she visited Guatemala, instructing potential migrants: "Do not come."

Keep reading... Show less
central america
x

Close
Copy link