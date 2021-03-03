The National Memo Logo

House Cancels Thursday Session Due To Warnings Of Possible Capitol Attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives canceled a session scheduled for Thursday following law enforcement warnings of intelligence pointing to a possible plot by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. (Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Gov. Cuomo Apologizes And Vows To Cooperate With Harassment Probe

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Photo by diana_robinson is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In his first public appearance after three women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, harassment, or inappropriate behavior, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologized but said he is not going to resign at this time.

