The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Attorney General Opens Battle Over Georgia Voter Suppression In Courts And Campaigns

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks on voting rights in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2021

Photo by TOM BRENNER/AFP/TNS

With a major lawsuit seeking to strike down Georgia's new elections law, the U.S. Justice Department started a long and difficult voting rights fight that will reverberate in political campaigns while winding its way through the courts. The lawsuit will face a treacherous path after the failure of a sweeping election bill backed by Democrats in the U.S. Senate and the passage of voting bills in Republican-held state legislatures across the country. The case was filed Friday, the eighth anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that scaled back the Voting Rights Act, the landmark civil right...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
garland georgia lawsuit

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Ex-Marine And Sheriff’s Deputy Plotted Neo-Nazi Terror Spree

"Unite the Right" Rally in Charlottesville, VA in August 2017

Photo by Anthony Crider (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Involvement in white supremacist and white nationalist terrorist groups is especially dangerous when someone has been enlisted in the U.S. military, as that person has been trained in the use of weapons. An article by reporter Chris Joyner, published in the Atlanta Journal Constitution on June 26, takes a look at a former U.S. Marine and sheriff's deputy from Wilkinson County, Georgia who was, according to the FBI, plotting racist terrorist attacks.

Keep reading... Show less
far-right terrorism

Close
Copy link