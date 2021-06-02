The National Memo Logo

National Enquirer Publisher Fined For Helping Trump Campaign Hide Ex-Mistress

Former Trump attorney MIchael Cohen

The publisher of the National Enquirer has been fined $187,500 by the Federal Election Commission for payments the tabloid made to hide a story about former President Donald Trump's ex-mistress. The payments were made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, to buy and then not publish her story, in a “catch and kill" process built to benefit the Trump campaign. The New York Post, reported: “The fine was handed down on May 17, 2021, according to Common Cause, a public advocacy group that sought information on the penalties, which released information on the deal between the FEC and A360 Media on Tue...

New Report Explores Details Of Giuliani Criminal Probe

@alexvhenderson

Rudolph Giuliani

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was once a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York; now, he is facing a criminal investigation from the Southern District. And journalists Asawin Suebsaeng and William Bredderman, in an article published by the Daily Beast, note that federal investigators have "examined documents related to" his consulting firm Giuliani Security & Safety.

