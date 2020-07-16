Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Caught Smearing Fauci, White House Denies Any Role In Oppo Assault

The White House

After days of White House attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration is now claiming it "values" the expertise of its medical advisers.

Peter Navarro, Donald Trump's top trade adviser, published a scathing opinion piece in USA Today on Tuesday attacking Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

In the piece, titled, "Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on," Navarro blamed Fauci for opposing some travel restrictions; backing the widespread use of face masks after initially urging people to save them for medical professionals; opposing the use of hydroxychloroquine — the unproven anti-malarial medication Trump touted as a "miracle" cure — to treat COVID-19; and advising the public that a declining death rate from the virus should not encourage "false complacency."

"So when you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci's advice, my answer is: only with skepticism and caution," Navarro wrote.

On Wednesday morning, White House strategic communications director Alyssa Farah claimed Navarro had not received approval from the administration before publishing his piece in USA Today.

"The Peter Navarro op-ed didn't go through normal White House clearance process and is the opinion of Peter alone," Farah tweeted, adding that Trump "values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his Administration."

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, called Navarro's piece "an outright and full blown Antiscience disinformation campaign."

But while the Trump administration has disclaimed this latest attack, it has launched several other attempts to discredit Fauci in recent weeks using many of the same arguments as Navarro.

On Monday, a White House staffer sent a long list of Fauci's "wrong" prior comments to the Washington Post, including statements Fauci had made based on the limited information about the novel coronavirus available in the early days of the pandemic.

Last Thursday, Trump told Fox News, "Dr. Fauci is a nice man, but he's made a lot of mistakes, like, you don't have to ban them coming in from very infected China. I did it anyway, and we saved hundreds of thousands of lives." Nonpartisan fact-checkers have debunked Trump's frequent claim that his January partial freeze on travel from China had had that impact.

Last Tuesday, Trump said, "I disagree with him. Dr. Fauci said don't wear masks and now he says wear them. And he said numerous things. 'Don't close off China.'"

Navarro had previously attacked Fauci's credibility about hydroxychloroquine, telling CNN in April that, as social scientist with a doctorate who "understand[s] how to read statistical studies," he was just as qualified to discuss medicine as the nation's top epidemiologist.

Recent polls have shown that Americans trust Fauci far more than they do Trump for accurate information about the pandemic.

Fauci is not the only public health expert Trump has sought to undermine in recent days.

On Monday, he retweeted a baseless claim made by a fellow former television game show host alleging that the "CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors" are "lying" about COVID-19 to prevent an economic recovery that would help Trump get reelected.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

anthony fauci
Fauci Warns White House Is Making ‘A Big Mistake’ Attacking Him

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Officials in the Trump White House have recently engaged in what could be described as a passive-aggressive effort to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci. Although President Donald Trump hasn't tried to outright fire the expert immunologist from his coronavirus task force — not yet, anyway — his White House allies have been producing "opposition research" against him.

And Fauci, in an interview with Peter Nicholas and Ed Yong of The Atlantic, assured the journalists that he has no plans to resign from the task force.

Fauci's tone during the interview was respectful of Trump and far from scathing, but he also made it clear that he stands by all of his recent coronavirus-related warnings. Asked about the Trump White House's opposition research against him, Fauci responded, "That was not particularly a good thing to do. Ultimately, it hurts the president to do that. When the staff lets out something like that and the entire scientific and press community push back on it, it ultimately hurts the president. And I don't really want to hurt the president. But that's what's happening. I told him I thought it was a big mistake. That doesn't serve any good purpose for what we're trying to do."

The 79-year-old Fauci was also asked about an op-ed by Peter Navarro, one of Trump's top economic advisers, that appeared in USA Today and attacked the immunologist's credibility. Fauci told The Atlantic, "I can't explain Peter Navarro. He's in a world by himself. So, I don't even want to go there."

During the spring, Fauci was often featured at the White House's coronavirus press briefings. But that isn't happening now.

Fauci, however, told The Atlantic that he is still talking to others on the task force and in the White House on a regular basis, including Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield (director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Steve Hahn. The task force is headed by Vice President Mike Pence.

When Fauci was asked to "update us on your relationship with the president," he responded: "Well, the scene has changed a bit. When we were having frequent press briefings, I had the opportunity to have a personal one-on-one to talk to the president. I haven't done that in a while."

During the interview, Fauci spoke candidly about the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in Arizona, Texas, Florida and other states — asserting that such states need more social distancing, not less.

"Even though we are in the middle of a setback now — you can't deny that; look at the numbers, you're dealing with 40,000 to 60,000 infections in a day — it doesn't mean we're going to be defeated," Fauci told The Atlantic. "But states that are in trouble right now, if those states pause and say, 'OK, we're going to do it right, everyone wear a mask, bars closed, no congregating in crowds, keep your distance, protect the vulnerable' — if we do that for a few weeks in a row, I'll guarantee you those numbers will come down."

anthony fauci