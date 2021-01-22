Army Falsely Denied Role Of Flynn's Brother In 'Key' Phone Call During Capitol Riot
The U.S. Army falsely denied that Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn -- the brother of disgraced former national security adviser and close Trump ally Michael Flynn -- was involved in a "key" Pentagon meeting on Jan. 6 to deal with the mob of terrorists that attacked the Capitol, according to The Washington Post.
"Charles Flynn confirmed in a statement issued to The Washington Post on Wednesday that he was in the room for a tense Jan. 6 phone call during which the Capitol Police and D.C. officials pleaded with the Pentagon to dispatch the National Guard urgently," the report said. "But top Army officials expressed concern about having the Guard at the Capitol."
"The Army's initial denial of Flynn's participation in the critical Jan. 6 meeting, despite multiple inquiries on the matter, comes as lawmakers demand transparency from the Defense Department in the aftermath of one of Washington's gravest national security failures," the Post story continued. "Which left one police officer and four rioters dead, the Capitol desecrated, and the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress endangered."
Evidently Lt. Gen. Flynn was involved in the highly criticized Pentagon response to riots at the Capitol, just weeks after his brother appeared in the Oval Office to suggest the imposition of "martial law" to then-President Trump. Despite his guilty plea, Michael Flynn was rewarded for his loyalty to Trump, receiving a pardon in late November.
Rachel Maddow explained why the Post report was "unsettling" report on her Wednesday evening MSNBC program:"Besieged lawmakers and police on Capitol hill called the military and begged them to urgently send in the National Guard. The initial response from the Army to that call for help was, 'no.' They wouldn't do it. Even though they were informed on the [Charles Flynn] call that the Capitol had been breached. That the protesters were not peaceful. They were told on that call that shots had already been fired."
Maddow also noted that Michael Flynn "encouraged Trump supporters at the Capitol" and is "a central figure in the QAnon conspiracy theory that drove so many of the fervent attackers on January 6."
The response to The Post's report has been didn't stop there, as many more prominent figures voiced their disgust with the Army.
"Why was there no authorization for the National Guard? Between Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn and SecArmy McCarthy," tweeted Eric Garland, an intelligence analyst, strategist, and host of The Game Theory podcast. "They apparently just left our Capitol defenseless FROM AN ATTACK MIKE FLYNN WAS PART OF."
