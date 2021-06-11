Chicago Cop Charged In Capitol Riot, Accused Of Entering Senator’s Office
-Photo by Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was arrested Friday on federal charges of breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and entering a Democratic senator's office with the violent mob, later texting to a friend that he'd “knocked out a commie." Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was charged in a criminal complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington with five misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted building, disrupting government business, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding. The 19-page complaint alleges Chwiesiuk broke into Oregon Sen. Jef...
