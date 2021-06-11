The National Memo Logo

Chicago Cop Charged In Capitol Riot, Accused Of Entering Senator’s Office

Police officers in riot gear stand guard on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

-Photo by Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was arrested Friday on federal charges of breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and entering a Democratic senator's office with the violent mob, later texting to a friend that he'd “knocked out a commie." Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was charged in a criminal complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington with five misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted building, disrupting government business, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding. The 19-page complaint alleges Chwiesiuk broke into Oregon Sen. Jef...

capitol riot

Justice Officials Launch Probe Of Barr’s Surveillance Of Democratic Lawmakers

Former Attorney General William Barr

Photo by The United States Department of Justice (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Inspector General of the Department of Justice has announced he will launch an investigation into the DOJ spying on prominent Democratic members of Congress during the Trump administration's time in office. Those incidents include obtaining subpoenas for communications data from at least 12 people, including Democratic lawmakers, their staff members, family members, and at least one minor child.

trump justice department

