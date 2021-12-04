The National Memo Logo

CNN Fires Anchor Chris Cuomo Over Aid To Brother In Scandal

Chris Cuomo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CNN said on Saturday that it had fired news anchor Chris Cuomo during an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," the cable news network said in a statement.

"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," it added.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

