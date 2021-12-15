The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
tucker carlson

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Biden's COVID-19 Relief Bill Created Millions Of Jobs, Report Confirms

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi with President Joe Biden

A new report from the Roosevelt Institute found that the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion spending bill passed by Democrats and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March — blunted some of the worst economic effects of COVID-19.

"There are many achievements to celebrate, from millions more jobs and higher wages to greater economic security and increased worker power," the report's authors, Mike Konczal and Emily DiVito, wrote. "And even better, we avoided the worst-case alternative: the weaker, slower recovery that was projected if the American Rescue Plan (ARP) had not passed, and deeper harm to those who've historically been left behind by past recoveries."

Keep reading... Show less
american rescue plan

Video: Raskin Shoots Down Greene For Calling Democrats ‘Communists’

Reps. Jamie Raskin, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) labeled Democrats “communists” for moving to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress, even after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack revealed the text messages he had received from Fox News hosts and the then-president’s eldest son, begging him to get Donald Trump to call off the violent insurrection.

Keep reading... Show less
jamie raskin
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}