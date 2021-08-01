The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Proud Boys Resurface To Infiltrate Local Communities

Proud Boys in Raleigh, North Carolina

Photo by Anthony Crider (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

While you might get the impression that the Proud Boys largely vanished from the public radar in the weeks following the January 6 Capitol insurrection in which they played a central role, the reality is that the proto-fascist street-thug organization has been popping up all over recently—but operating on a purely local level, consistently hijacking causes and events organized by local activists and communities.

Poll: Nearly Half Of Republicans Justify Political Violence By ‘Patriotic Americans’

Man wears "MAGA" hat at the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Photo by Tyler Merbler (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Nearly half of Republican voters believe there will come a time when the so-called "American patriots" will "have take the law into their own hands," the findings of a new survey reveal.

