The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Related Articles Around the Web
summer vacation

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Justice Barrett Doesn’t Want You To Think She’s A ‘Partisan Hack’

Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks next to former President Trump, left.

Photo by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court whose nomination was rammed through the Senate by then-Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Sunday told guests invited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, "My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks."

Keep reading... Show less
amy coney barrett

Exclusive: US And EU Seek Global Deal To Slash Planet-Warming Methane

@reuters

By Kate Abnett and Valerie Volcovici

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and the European Union have agreed to aim to cut emissions of the planet-warming gas methane by around a third by the end of this decade and are pushing other major economies to join them, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Keep reading... Show less
methane emissions
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}