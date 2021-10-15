The National Memo Logo

New Arizona Poll Is A Sharp Warning To Sinema

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Frustrated by some of her more conservative positions, progressive activists have been threatening to primary Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in 2024 — when the centrist Democrat will be up for reelection. And according to a new poll from Data for Progress, Democrats in Arizona would favor some of Sinema's possible primary opponents.

Judge Orders Videotape Deposition Of Trump In Protest Lawsuit

Marching toward Trump Tower during a protest organized by the New York Immigration Coalition.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

One of the many lawsuits that President Donald Trump has faced involves a September 2015 rally outside of Trump Tower in New York City, where a group of Mexican protesters say they were assaulted. And a judge in the Bronx, Doris Gonzalez, has ordered Trump to sit for a videotaped deposition in connection with the lawsuit, according to ABC News.

