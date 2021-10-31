The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

anti-vax movement

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

If Biden's Program Fails, Who Deserves The Blame?


Enormous, highly popular public investments of nearly three trillion dollars are awaiting imminent action on Capitol Hill. Despite the drama of clashing caucuses and egos among the Democrats, it seems that in the end they will come together for an historic achievement. Yet there is a good deal of punditry about the consequences should President Joe Biden's signature bills remain stalled and potentially expire.

Keep reading... Show less

Trump Senate Candidates Bring Heavy Domestic Abuse Baggage

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

As Donald Trump has consolidated power in the Republican Party this year, his slow-but-steady takeover has sometimes masked the overwhelming creep of extremism into every corner of the Republican Party.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}