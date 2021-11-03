The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

xi jinping

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Manchin Enrages Democrats With Latest Rebuke Of 'Build Back Better' Bill

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

As President Joe Biden is overseas working with foreign leaders to mend fences ripped apart by his predecessor while trying to position the United States as the leader in the climate change fight for the future of the planet, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) decided to inject himself into the news cycle, not by issuing a tweet or a statement or even a remark to a reporter, but by holding a press conference.

Keep reading... Show less
joe manchin

NYPD Union Claimed Vaccine Mandate Would Sideline ’10,000’ Cops – But Only 34 Went On Leave

New York City police officers

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On Thursday the union representing 50,000 current and former New York City Police Dept. officers claimed Mayor de Blasio's vaccine mandate would force "10,000" officers off the streets. According to the NYPD Police Commissioner, that number is actually just 34.

Keep reading... Show less
patrolmens benevolent association
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}