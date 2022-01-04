The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

DeSantis Covid Address Is Cluster Of Lies And Blaming

Image via @YouTube

After weeks of being MIA during an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Lauderdale Monday.

He spent much of his time, as did his stunningly anti-science surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, dismissing COVID-19 vaccines as a help, downplaying the severity of symptoms of the omicron variant, and whining and complaining about how the federal government isn’t giving him the monoclonal treatment meds he’s convinced he needs.

Ron DeSantis

Senator Johnson Still Clueless On How Vaccines Work, Gets Owned By ER Doctor

Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) continues to prove he has the intellectual understanding of a weevil when it comes to the science of vaccines. There exist a great many conservative-leaning quacks that couldn't understand the science of vaccines if they asked Alexa, but Senator Johnson appears committed to publicly broadcasting his ignorance on television whenever he can.

On a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight with guest host Sean Duffy, Johson called the nation's Covid response a "miserable failure" and castigated Dr. Anthony Fauci for misleading the public about masks and vaccines when, in fact, Dr. Fauci modifies his views in light of new scientific developments.

Ron Johnson
