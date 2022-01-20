The National Memo Logo

Resolute Biden Touts Achievements, Promises To Reconnect With Voters

@AFP

President Joe Biden

Washington (AFP) - Joe Biden sought to reset his presidency in a marathon press conference Wednesday, vowing to reconnect with voters in his second year and touting what he said were his unprecedented successes.

"Can you think of any other president that's done as much in one year?" Biden asked, ticking off the epic struggle against Covid-19 and trillions of dollars in government funding to save the US economy from pandemic fallout.

Biden press conference

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Plea To Withhold Capitol Attack Records

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

supreme court decision
