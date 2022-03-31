The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

How A Trump Tweet Mobilized His January 6 Insurrection Mob

@DavidNeiwert

At the time, it just seemed like another in a series of increasingly unhinged tweets emanating from the White House. But in retrospect, it has become increasingly clear—importantly, to the House Select Committee, as the New York Times reports—that Donald Trump’s tweet of December 18, 2020, was a call to arms for his army of uncivil warriors, telling them when and where to come to prevent his removal from office as a result of losing what he falsely claimed was a fraudulent election.

The tweet cited a report by his minion Peter Navarro (thoroughly debunked in short order) in the Washington Examiner claiming there was enough fraud in key battleground states to swing the election. “Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,” he claimed, and exhorted his readers: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

Don Jr. Launching 'News' Site With Same Name As Korean Boy Band

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump, Jr. is getting into the news business – well, the news aggregation business, and he says he’s doing it to amplify “real information” like Hunter Biden’s laptop, a supposed story that has become a fetish for the far right.

“You know, just watching what happens there on social media, you can see the stories – the Hunter Biden laptop, the Wuhan lab leak theory and everything that was debunked and all of the nonsense,” Trump Jr. told Steve Bannon, referring to two “stories” that have been debunked but perhaps not in the way he likely believes.

