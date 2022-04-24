The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
kathryn kimball mizelle

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Witness: Secret Service Warned Meadows Of Potential January 6 Violence

Trump supporters storming Capitol on January 6, 2021

Mark Meadows, the Trump administration’s final White House chief of staff, was told that plans to subvert the certification of the 2020 presidential election result using alternate electors weren’t “legally sound” -- and was also made aware of intelligence that showed the potential for the January 6 rally to turn violent, the House Select Committee said in a late Friday night court filing.

In its 248-page filing, the House panel pointed to the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House special assistant and aide in Meadows’ office, who told congressional investigators she recalled a senior Secret Service official, Anthony Ornato, “coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on [January 6]. And Mr. Meadows said: ‘All right. Let’s talk about it.’”

Keep reading... Show less

New Evidence Shows GOP Lawmakers Deeply Involved In Trump Coup

Rep. Jim Jordan

New evidence reveled in a Friday federal court filing details how Republican members of Congress met with former President Trump and his top aides to brainstorm plans to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Deposition testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide — whom the House Select Committee deposed in February and again in March — suggests that Mark Meadows, former chief of staff, conferred with Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress by phone and in person on efforts to overturn the election results and stop then-President-Elect Joe Biden from taking office.

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}