Jeff Danziger

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Fox Hosts Insist Their Anti-Semitic Attacks On Soros Aren't Anti-Semitic

George Soros

Fox News’ weekend show lobbed multiple antisemitic attacks against philanthropist George Soros, before deeming any accusations of antisemitism to be “inappropriate.”

During the June 12 edition of Fox & Friends Sunday, co-host Will Cain predicted a “coming crisis” in New York City as a result of Manhattan’s district attorney implementing criminal justice reform policies. Co-host Pete Hegseth then quoted a former police officer who claimed the current mantra among law enforcement is “get out while you still can,” and Cain blamed philanthropist George Soros for allegedly funding reform-minded district attorneys nationwide. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy called it a “very clever strategy” to “literally change the country” before asking, “Why is George Soros doing this? What is his endgame? Because we can see it’s absolutely unraveling our cities.”

No, The Second Amendment Doesn't Rule Out New Gun Restrictions

When the Supreme Court vindicated the right of individuals to own firearms for self-defense, it might have opened a new era of calmer debate about regulation of guns. The National Rifle Association had always trumpeted the danger of complete bans and mass confiscation, and the 2008 decision ruled out such drastic measures once and for all.

Finally, gun owners could breathe a sigh of relief. No longer did they have to worry that gun control measures would put us on a slippery slope to outlawing firearms ownership.

