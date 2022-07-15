The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Resisting Subpoena, Graham Insists Call To Georgia Officials Was Innocent

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Photo by Kyle Griffin/ Twitter

Barely a day after a stinging loss in a Georgia court, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is once again before a judge citing “immunity” in an attempt to quash a subpoena demanding his testimony before a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.

The 23-person special grand jury was convened in early May, advancing Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into former President Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s results in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindsey Graham

Inspector General: Secret Service Deleted Texts Sought In January 6 Probe

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and January 6, 2021 after they were requested by oversight officials investigating the agency's response to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, an agency watchdog has claimed.

