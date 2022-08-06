The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Viktor Orban Is A Racist Bully — And A Failed Leader

Viktor Orban

Youtube Screenshot

Nobody should still pretend to be shocked that the Conservative Political Action Conference, an entity no longer "conservative" in any meaningful sense, would feature an appearance by an authoritarian leader like Viktor Orban. The Hungarian autocrat is the idol of the international far Right. He has repeatedly enjoyed the bootlicking attentions of Tucker Carlson on Fox News and indeed, CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp led his gang to celebrate Orban in Budapest earlier this year.

What makes Orban so alluring to the American far rightists is his example as an illiberal politician who, unlike their idol former President Donald Trump, has managed to corrupt Hungarian democracy so thoroughly as to guarantee his own continuing rule.

Alex Jones Erupts At His Lawyers After Losing Defamation Trial

Alex Jones

Youtube Screenshot

Alex Jones is not pleased with his lawyers following the ruling ordering him to pay $4.1 million in damages to the family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims. [UPDATE: Jones was hit with an additional $45 million in punitive damages on Friday.}

On Thursday, August 4, footage of Jones' reaction to his lawyers accidentally disclosed his cell phone records to the opposing counsel. "It's just so incredibly sick that I sit there and give the damn lawyers all the text messages...," Jones said. "My lawyers give them the raw text messages of six months."

