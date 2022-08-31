The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Ann Coulter Says Trump Is 'Over' -- And That Roger Stone Email Proves It

Ann Coulter

Youtube Screenshot

Ann Coulter has a message for former President Donald Trump's supporters and allies. According to the conservative media pundit, it's time to move on from the former president because his political reign appears to be over.

According to Mediaite, Coulter's remarks came during a recent podcast segment. In an episode titled, "Trump's Done," Coulter shared her remarks via her SubStack account as she noted that she believes Trump's influence over the Republican Party is dwindling.

Billion-Dollar Electric Vehicle Plant Slated For Ohio Thanks To Biden Bill

Electric vehicle charging station

Youtube Screenshot

Car manufacturer Honda and electronics conglomerate LG announced plans to build a $4.4 billion facility for electric vehicle battery production in Ohio on August 29. The announcement comes two weeks after the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains incentives for consumers to buy electric vehicles with American-made components such as batteries, was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 15.

The two multinational companies expect the facility's construction to begin in 2023, with the plant ready to commence production by 2025. It is the first investment announced by Honda toward producing their own batteries since the company said it would go all-electric by 2040.

