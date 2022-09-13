The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Senators Demand Probe Of Fake 'Rothschild' Heiress Who Infiltrated Trump Club

Inna Yashchyshyn with former president Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham at Mar-a-Lago in May 2021

Senators are calling for an investigation into a Russian-speaking Ukrainian scammer who, posing as a member of the Rothschild banking family, infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and met top Republicans, including former President Trump.

'Turning Point' Student Group Promotes White Nationalist Speakers

Nick Fuentes

The Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Alabama has enlisted two associates of notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes as featured event speakers on campus next month.

