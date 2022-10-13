The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

This ATACMS Missile Is The New Weapon We Should Send To Ukraine Now

Firing the Army Tactical Missile System

There are a whole bunch of letters in the name of this weapon, but what they mean is important: They stand for Army Tactical Missile System. It’s an upgrade from the HIMARS system – the High Mobility Multiple Artillery Rocket System that fires multiple rockets from a single launcher. The ATACMS fires a single rocket, but it will reach targets up to 190 miles away from the launcher, whereas the HIMARS will hit targets from about 10 to 50 miles away. All of these weapons systems use solid-,fuel rocket propulsion and GPS-aided guidance systems, meaning they are precision weapons, much more likely to hit what they are aimed at than conventional artillery or non-guided surface-to-surface rockets.

Eric Trump -- And Father -- Avoid Process Server In New York Fraud Case

Eric Trump

Since the attorney general of New York’s announcement of a civil lawsuit against the former president and his three adult children for “staggering” fraud in their family’s real estate business dealings last month, only two defendants named in the case haven’t been served: former President Trump and his son, Eric Trump.

