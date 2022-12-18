Danziger Draws
December 18 | 2022
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.
From Your Site Articles
- The Deadly Anti-Vax Crusading Of Ron DeSantis And Fox News ›
- Neo-Nazis Promote DeSantis Outside Far-Right Youth Conference ›
Related Articles Around the Web