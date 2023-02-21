The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Media Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

While Biden Made Perilous Visit To Kyiv, Republicans Kept On Whining

@LucianKTruscott
While Biden Made Perilous Visit To Kyiv, Republicans Kept On Whining

Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky outside Mariyinski Palace in Kyiv

I’ve been writing analysis of the war in Ukraine for nearly a year now. I’m going to continue for as long as it takes. If you would like to receive my columns in your email inbox nearly every day, subscribe here. A paid subscription will help my efforts and be greatly appreciated.

Right-Wing Media Blaming Trump's Ohio Railway Disaster On Biden (VIDEO)

@DavidNeiwert
Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

Republicans have a long track record of creating real-world disastrous outcomes from misbegotten policies and politics and then blaming those outcomes on Democrats. The fiasco in Afghanistan after Donald Trump negotiated the U.S. withdrawal was only one of many recent examples. So when conservative policies specifically allowing corporations to neglect worker and public safety—such as Trump’s repeal of railroad safety regulations in 2017—result in a major public disaster like the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, you can predict like clockwork that their response will be: It’s Biden’s fault!

Of course, that’s now the story we’re hearing from Fox News, and in particular, the Tucker Carlson Zone, which is running with a narrative that the slow and questionable response at the scene was the fault of the Biden administration (and not Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who goes unmentioned), which doesn’t care about rural Ohioans because they’re Trump voters. And predictably, the white nationalist-adjacent bloc like Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk promptly took that ball and ran with it: Biden is waging war on white people!

