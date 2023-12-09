The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

How Civilized Countries Fall Down The Fascist Rabbit Hole

@LucianKTruscott
Donald Trump

When I was a boy and then a young man, I found it inconceivable how a nation like Germany could descend into and embrace fascism. Didn’t Germany’s long history argue against that?

Far Left And Far Right Come Together In Their Antisemitic Rage

@monacharenEPPC
Israel

Israel

They came waving Palestinian flags and clad in the keffiyehs that have become a symbol of the Palestinian cause. Dozens of chanting protesters crowded the street outside Goldie, a vegan restaurant serving Israeli-inspired dishes in central Philadelphia, blocking traffic and chanting, "Goldie, Goldie, you can't hide. We charge you with genocide."

Israel
