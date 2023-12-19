The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir.

Fight Back, Mr. President -- Fight Back For The Soul Of Our Country

@LucianKTruscott
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden

I have been harping on the language Hitler used against Jews and intellectuals and “homosexuals” (Hitler’s word), communists, Marxists, the indigent, the mentally retarded (again, Hitler’s characterization), Romanis, and others held as undesirable. Hitler urged his German followers to “care for the purity of their own blood” in his implementation of the Nuremberg laws that stripped Jews of German citizenship and forbade intermarriage between Jews and non-Jews. After their initial passage, the Nuremberg laws were expanded to include Romani and Black people. These laws are what Hitler used as the basis for his “final solution” that killed millions of Jews and others.

Why That Salacious GOP Scandal In Florida Surprises Exactly Nobody

@FromaHarrop
Why That Salacious GOP Scandal In Florida Surprises Exactly Nobody

Bridget Ziegler, left, and husband Christian Ziegler

Supreme Court

Forgive us for not displaying shock that a Moms for Liberty co-founder and her husband apparently engaged in group sex. Or that sex partner No. 3 had accused Bridget Ziegler's husband, Christian, of raping her. Or that Christian Ziegler headed the Florida Republican Party. Or that Bridget was also a member of the Sarasota County School Board and Gov. Ron DeSantis put her on an oversight board to harass Disney.

Supreme Court
