Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

The Supreme Court Is Taking America On A Long Downhill Slide

@LucianKTruscott
The Supreme Court Is Taking America On A Long Downhill Slide

Justice Clarence Thomas

The year 1991 marked a dark spot in our nation’s history when it comes to the rule of law and the people who determine what the law is. I’m talking about the day Clarence Thomas was confirmed to that august body.

GOP's Debate Streaming Site Features 'Lizard People' Conspiracy Theory

@AlKapDC
GOP's Debate Streaming Site Features 'Lizard People' Conspiracy Theory

From a video uploaded to Rumble on December 3, 2023

Rumble, an extreme right-wing video-sharing platform that has been the official streaming site of the 2024 Republican presidential primary debates, on December 4 listed as one of its “editor picks” a video featuring a conspiracy theory about supposed “lizard people” controlling the world.

