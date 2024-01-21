The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Imagine If Salvador Dali Painted A Surreal Supreme Court Appeal

@LucianKTruscott
Imagine If Salvador Dali Painted A Surreal Supreme Court Appeal

That’s the way Donald Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court reads, as his team of expert lawyers attempts to take on Colorado’s ban of Trump from the state’s presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment. I mean, the word surreal will not suffice. Under Trump’s reading of the Constitution, the 14th Amendment’s ban on anyone who has violated their oath to the Constitution by committing insurrection applies only to those who already “hold” office, not to those seeking office. So, Donald Trump is telling the court that the 14th Amendment demands that a person who has committed insurrection must be elected to office before he can be disqualified.

Keep reading...Show less
trump insurrection

Young Reporter Exposes Boeing Scandal In Near-Disaster -- While Big Media Yawn

@DavidCayJ
Young Reporter Exposes Boeing Scandal In Near-Disaster -- While Big Media Yawn

The fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, forced to make an emergency landing

NTSB handout photo via Reuters

A compelling story about corrupt Washington dealings that needlessly put you and your family at risk of death if you board a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner broke last week. This story may come as a surprise because — shockingly — it hasn’t gained any traction with our best and biggest mainstream news organizations.

Keep reading...Show less
Boeing 737 Max
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}