The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

trump lawsuits

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How Private Prison Health Care Rips Off Government (And Medicaid Works Better)

@ChandraBozelko
How Private Prison Health Care Rips Off Government (And Medicaid Works Better)

Corizon chairman James Hyman

“For the first time in the history of Jefferson County Sheriff’s [Office], we have coverage ‘round the clock, even on midnights. There [are] licensed RNs, LPNs, and PAs that are taking care of the incarcerated individuals. They are getting the proper care,” said Jefferson County, New York Sheriff Peter Barnett.

Keep reading...Show less
prison health care

Jury Orders Trump To Pay $83 Million In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case

@AlterNet
Jury Orders Trump To Pay $83 Million In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case

Donald Trump will have to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in total damages in her defamation case, after nine jurors – seven men and two women – deliberated for just under three hours in a lower Manhattan federal courthouse Friday afternoon.

Keep reading...Show less
E. Jean Carroll
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}