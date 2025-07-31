Danziger Draws
July 31 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
- People are dying of malnutrition in Gaza. How does starvation kill ... ›
- Anger Over Starvation in Gaza Leaves Israel at Risk of Isolation ... ›
- Gaza experiencing 'real starvation', Donald Trump says ›
- People in Gaza starving, sick and dying as aid blockade continues ›
- Gaza: Israel's use of starvation evidence of genocide against ... ›