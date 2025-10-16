Danziger Draws
October 16 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- At 'Peace Summit,' Trump Flaunts Egomania And Whines Over Nobel Peace Prize ›
- I Reject Mahmoud Khalil's Politics -- But His Rights Must Be Respected ›
- Trump Forged Gaza Deal By Dropping His Rejection Of A Palestinian State ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- US sanctions Palestinian rights groups who asked top court for ... ›
- War crimes court issues warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli ... ›
- Israel is guilty of war crimes, Palestine's Abbas tells UN General ... ›
- Israel's Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza | Human Rights Watch ›
- UN Commission finds war crimes and crimes against humanity in ... ›