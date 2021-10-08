The National Memo Logo

Senate Votes To Raise Debt Ceiling, Averting Catastrophic Default

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to raise the U.S. federal borrowing authority by $480 billion and avoid possible catastrophic debt defaults later this month drew enough support in the Senate on Thursday -- including 11 Republican votes -- to advance toward passage.

debt ceiling

