Senate Votes To Raise Debt Ceiling, Averting Catastrophic Default
October 08 | 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to raise the U.S. federal borrowing authority by $480 billion and avoid possible catastrophic debt defaults later this month drew enough support in the Senate on Thursday -- including 11 Republican votes -- to advance toward passage.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Makini Brice, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
