Don Jr.: 'It Would Probably Be Good' If Trump Kept Nuclear Codes At Mar-A-Lago
Donald Trump Junior suggested on Monday that the United States would be safer if his father, former President Donald Trump, had stashed "the nuclear codes" at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
The eldest Trump son shared his opinion – which resembled a stand-up comedy routine – at an event in support of Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz's reelection campaign.
"Donald Trump has the nuclear codes!! In the linen closet at Mar-a-Lago!!" Junior hollered.
"By the way, for the record, I say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes it would probably be good," he hooted. "Our enemies – our enemies – might actually be like, 'okay, maybe, let's not mess with them.' I'm like when they look at Joe Biden then they say, 'we should attack now.'"
Watch below or at this link.
"If Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it'd probably be good."— The Recount (@therecount) August 22, 2022
— Donald Trump Jr. with the latest Republican defense of Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/kAhNahMqFn
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
