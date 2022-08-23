The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Don Jr.: 'It Would Probably Be Good' If Trump Kept Nuclear Codes At Mar-A-Lago

@CynicalBrandon

Donald Trump Jr.

Youtube Screenshot

Donald Trump Junior suggested on Monday that the United States would be safer if his father, former President Donald Trump, had stashed "the nuclear codes" at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The eldest Trump son shared his opinion – which resembled a stand-up comedy routine – at an event in support of Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz's reelection campaign.

"Donald Trump has the nuclear codes!! In the linen closet at Mar-a-Lago!!" Junior hollered.

"By the way, for the record, I say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes it would probably be good," he hooted. "Our enemies – our enemies – might actually be like, 'okay, maybe, let's not mess with them.' I'm like when they look at Joe Biden then they say, 'we should attack now.'"

Watch below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump Jr.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Feds Scrutinize Videos Showing Access To Classified Documents At Mar-A-Lago

Aerial view of Mar-a-Lago
Aerial view of Mar-a-Lago

Federal Investigators are closely reviewing video evidence they acquired showing people at Mar-a-Lago with access to storage areas that contained classified documents former President Trump moved from the White House, CBS News reported Monday, citing conversations with a U.S. official.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoenaed video footage from Mar-a-Lago over a 60-day period, “including views from outside the storage room,” according to the New York Times.

Keep reading... Show less
classified documents
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}