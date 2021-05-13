Former White House Counsel  McGahn To Testify On Russia  Probe

Former White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn talks with CBS News during a session at the Federalist Society Sixth Annual Florida Chapters Conference in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 31, 2020. - OCTAVIO JONES/Tampa Bay Times/TNS
Former White House counsel Don McGahn has agreed to testify in a private congressional hearing about the Russia investigation, ending a long court battle sparked by former President Donald Trump's effort to stonewall lawmakers. McGahn, a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, will answer questions from the House Judiciary Committee behind closed doors, but a transcript will be released about a week later, according to federal court papers filed Wednesday. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) hailed the breakthrough agreement with the Justice Depa...
