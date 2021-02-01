Ohio GOP Legislators Think Trump's Birthday Should Be A Holiday
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Republican Ohio State Representatives Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus want to make former President Donald Trump's June 14 birthday a holiday called "Donald J. Trump Day" in order to "celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history." But June 14 is already Flag Day, a national holiday commemorating the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777 -- and Trump was a horrible president.
This wouldn't be the first time a modern president was given a state-level holiday, according to Fox News. Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan also have state-level holidays. Forty states recognize Ronald Reagan Day and Illinois celebrates former President Barack Obama's birthday on August 4.However, considering that Trump is currently facing an impeachment trial for inciting an attempted coup that sought to overturn millions of Black and brown people's votes based on a repeatedly disproven lie about widespread election fraud, perhaps now isn't the best time to celebrate his birth… or ever.
