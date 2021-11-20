The National Memo Logo

Top GOP Donors Alarmed By Republican Support For Biden Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Rick Scott
am

Some of the Republican Party's top donors are not pleased with the number of Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, backing President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), who chairs the donor-funded National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Senate colleagues of donors' reactions to the vote during a closed door Senate luncheon on Tuesday, two sources told Axios.According to Scott, the organization's donors are not pleased with the 19 Senate Republicans and 13 House Republicans who voted to pass thelegislation.

White Nationalists And Republicans Drive Anti-Semitism With COVID Conspiracies

Nick Fuentes, center, with "Groyper" followers

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

In many ways, anti-Semitism and conspiracism are twins with common origins: The original conspiracy theory is the "blood libel" (claiming Jews use the blood of Gentile babies for matzoh) that arose in medieval times, and the ur-conspiracy theory of the 20th century is the "Protocols of the Seven Elders of Zion" hoax claiming a cabal of Jews secretly run the world. Where conspiracism thrives, so does anti-Semitism.

