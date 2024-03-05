Emails Reveal New Details Of 'Fake Electors' Plot To Overturn 2020 Election
Former President Donald Trump's Georgia co-defendant and former lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, according to a slew of text messages and email released Monday, continued to suggest ways to overturn the 2020 election after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, CNN reports.
Chesebro, along with former Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, has since flipped on the ex-president by taking plea deals in the Fulton County case against them over their election interference efforts.
Per CNN, "The new materials were disclosed after Chesebro and former Trump lawyer Jim Troupis, who are both from Wisconsin, settled a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin’s real Democratic electors from 2020. These revelations build on what is known about Trump’s efforts to cling to power, which led to federal and state election subversion indictments. Chesebro pleaded guilty in Georgia and has been identified by CNN as one of the unindicted co-conspirators in the federal case. Trump has denied wrongdoing."
According to The New York Times, the former Trump lawyer wrote Troupis, "At minimum, with such a cloud of confusion, no votes from WI (and perhaps also MI and PA) should be counted, perhaps enough to throw the election to the House."The Times reports:
On the morning of Jan. 6, Mr. Chesebro said he had worked with Michael Roman, the director of the Trump campaign’s Election Day operations, and given documents for the false slates of electors a day earlier to an aide to Representative Mike Kelly, Republican of Pennsylvania. That aide took them to the Senate parliamentarian, he said.
'Excellent,' Mr. Troupis replied. 'Tomorrow let’s talk about SCOTUS strategy going forward. Enjoy the history you have made possible today.'
Mr. Chesebro later sent a photo of himself with the crowd at 12:26 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Mr. Troupis responded with an emoji of hands clapping.
The texts, according to CNN, also show that a Trump attorney "claimed to have sent a memo to the White House – 'the real decision makers' – about how to carry out the fake electors plot across the country."
Last month, Talking Points Memo's Josh Kovensky reported newly uncovered documents revealed the role lawyers played in Trump's plan to steal the election.
"Chesebro, an appellate lawyer, provided a legal framework in which, he contended, Trump could still win — or at least cause enough confusion and chaos that the conservative Supreme Court would have to get involved in picking the president," Kovensky wrote. "His plan envisioned several gambits which have now become familiar building blocks of the legal portion of the coup attempt, and the basis for criminal charges across the country: creating slates of fake electors, having Mike Pence refuse to count Biden's electoral votes on January 6, and ultimately tossing the whole issue to the High Court."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet