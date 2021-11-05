The National Memo Logo

Suspended Newsmax Correspondent Posts Wild COVID Conspiracy On Substack

Emerald Robinson

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Twitter suspended Newsmax's White House correspondent Emerald Robinson after she posted a ridiculous claim suggesting vaccines contain a Satanic tracker. Newsmax followed suit, benching Robinson while it reviews her tweets, several of which Twitter took down for violating its rules, and another it slapped a "misleading" warning label on.

Now Robinson has posted a lengthy defense on Substack, the popular newsletter platform, in which she spins conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, rather than admit she was wrong.

The problem is Robinson is not a physician, a scientist, a virologist, or a medical researcher, and does not understand those fields. But rather than enlist credible experts, she declares, "I have spent a considerable amount of time the last two years trying to discover the actual ingredients of the new COVID vaccines."

She does not explain why. There are countless other drugs (and food, for that matter) that the public does not know the ingredients, but that does not stop most people from using (or eating) them.

Despite nearly four billion people worldwide being at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 via several different brands of the drugs, Robinson claims the vaccines are "totally experimental and untested and so forth," which is just plain false.

Robinson even claims the COVID-19 vaccine "is being forced on everyone because the vaccine and the vaccine passport are the essential tools of a global surveillance system that will end everyone's basic human freedom."

She explains none of this at all. No how, no why, other than it's supposedly all about authoritarian control.

Robinson says she received a "tip" and is doing her "research," by going on Moderna's website and searching for "Luciferase," which "is a light-producing enzyme naturally found in insect fireflies and in luminous marine and terrestrial microorganisms."

It exists. Just not in the COVID-19 vaccines, according to multiple experts. (But even if it were, who cares?)

Despite the experts, Robinson declares that "Luciferase is an ingredient in the vaccines."

And that's when Robinson inserts the really big conspiracy theories.

"Big Pharma has big plans for Luciferase and Big Government has big plans for it too. The U.S. military's technology arm DARPA is currently fighting with Moderna over the ownership of the COVID vaccine because DARPA has 'funded an implantable biochip' that could be used 'to deploy' it."

That link goes to a website that offers "independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more" that hasn't updated its copyright since 2018.

Robinson adds even more fear-mongering conspiracy theories into her newsletter, like:

"a new authoritarian system of total control"

"basic civil rights have been suspended indefinitely" in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Italy

"a pseudo-medical tyranny has been installed"

"The Great Reset is being implemented"

and then, of course, this:

"You don't have to be a Christian to understand that such technology will be used to build a global surveillance state."

emerald robinson

